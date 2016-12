COLUMBUS, Ga. – A Columbus man is arrested and charged with child molestation.

According to Columbus Police 36 year old Keith Sebastian Ray was charged with Child Molestation and two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police also say his POE, or Place of Employment, is U.S. Army, Ft. Benning, Georgia.

He is scheduled to go to Recorder’s Court Friday morning at 9:00 am.