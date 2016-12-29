Can a broken heart kill you? A local doctor explains

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday at 84-year-old.

Her death came one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away. A local Columbus doctor says he’s done extensive research on Broken Heart Syndrome. He believes the sudden shock may have been the cause of Reynolds death.

“What we found with this is a sudden emotional stress can trigger heart failure and we often times see it because of the term broken heart syndrome and the most common reason we see is death of a loved one and especially in this day of time when people find out about the death of a loved one very quickly,” says Cardiologist Hunter Champion, Southeastern Cardiology Associates.

Dr. Champion says he has seen more than 200 cases over his career. He believes the syndrome is much more common than we think.

Reynolds was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1950s and 1960s. She was most known for her roles in “Singin in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

