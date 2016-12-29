1 dead, 4 injured after 10th street shooting

Related Coverage Victim identified in deadly Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Police continue their search for the suspect or suspects in a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night.

The coroner confirms 19-year-old Jamal Alexander died after being shot in the chest. Four other people were shot as well. The shooting happened near the intersection of 10th and Colorado Streets.

Police are still on high alert after Wednesday’s night shooting that took place in the 2900 block of 10th Street.

When police arrived on the scene they saw five people shot and severely injured. 19-year-old Jamal Alexander was one of the five. Alexander pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbus police say an investigation is underway. Investigators are interviewing the four who were transporting to Columbus Midtown Medical Center.