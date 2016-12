COLUMBUS, Ga. – Deputy Coroner Charles Newton tells News 3 one person is dead and several others were taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a shooting. The shooting happened near 10th St. and Colorado St.

Multiple streets surrounding the crime scene were blocked off. At one point, close to 100 bystanders were gathered on Colorado St. while police were investigating.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 3 on air and online for details as they become available.