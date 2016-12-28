Major changes in this forecast

Showers and few thunderstorms move in overnight through the early morning. Best timing for thunderstorms will be from 7:00 a.m. est to 10:00 a.m. est. Greatest threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning, although stronger activity is expected to stay north of us. These showers and storms will move through rather quickly ahead of an advancing cold front. By early afternoon, rain will have cleared and some sun will have come through. By the end of the afternoon we’ll be mostly sunny and cooler in the mid 50s.

Friday and Saturday mornings are significantly cooler with mornings in the 30s and afternoons in the 50s. Another round of showers moves in late New Year’s Eve and lasts through Wednesday of this coming work week. Thunderstorm potential is most likely late Sunday night through Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST