Georgia Football Bowl Practice Report

MEMPHIS, TENN.—–The Georgia Bulldogs held a two-hour morning practice at Rhodes College followed by an array of AutoZone Liberty Bowl activities as part of a busy Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will face the TCU Horned Frogs Friday at noon ET on ESPN. The teams arrived in Memphis Sunday. Tuesday’s schedule began with an optional FCA Breakfast followed by football practice, an afternoon visit to St. Jude’s Hospital and a bowl press conference featuring each team’s defensive coordinator and selected players. The day will conclude with the teams having an opportunity to attend a professional rodeo event at the Agricenter Showplace Arena.

“We’re a work in progress,” said Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker when asked about the Bulldog defense. “The guys are playing hard and running to the ball, and we’ve grown as a defense over the season but we still have a lot of work to do. We want to be sound fundamentally, and if you want to be a great defense, you cannot give up big plays. TCU will be a challenge, and our guys understand that.”

Tucker added that TCU’s offense is used to running at least 80 plays a game as an up tempo unit. He said they are balanced and do a great job with their scheme. When asked about Georgia’s defense in the red zone this season, Tucker said “we need to do better and that’s been a major focus for us.”

Georgia’s Maurice Smith, Davin Bellamy, Roquan Smith and Dominick Sanders participated in the media session. They all said they are enjoying their bowl experience including the opportunity to spend time with their teammates off the field too, and they are focused on the game.

“After our last game game, we can’t go out with an L,” said Sanders. “We want to end our season with a victory. TCU is a good team, and we need to get off to a good start and set the tone. We need to put pressure on them. They have a really good quarterback who can make plays, a nice running back and lots of good receivers. It’s going to be important for us to play well in the secondary.”

Georgia will hold one more practice Wednesday and wrap up preparations for the bowl game on Thursday. Tickets to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 30th are on sale now.

Sideline ($85) and Chairback ($95) tickets and can be ordered online now or by calling the Athletic Association ticket office 1-877-542-1231 between 8:30a.m. – 4:30p.m. Monday-Friday. All orders will be filled in the order in which they are received.

Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club will receive the number of tickets to the bowl they requested during the pre-order process with Hartman Fund contributors receiving priority on ticket assignment based on their cumulative score. Members of The Georgia Bulldog Club who have not yet placed an order to AutoZone Liberty may order tickets at this time, however they will not be assigned based on priority but in the order, which they are received. Hartman Fund contributors, who have already submitted a request, are allowed to order additional tickets if needed as there will not be any limits on the number of tickets one can order to the AutoZone Liberty.

Hartman Fund contributors requesting AutoZone Liberty tickets will receive bonus points applied to their lifetime score at a rate equal to the purchase price of the tickets for the AutoZone Liberty excluding processing fee. For example, request four (4) tickets at $95 and receive 380 points (actual prices and bonus point totals may vary based on the tickets assigned). Bonus points will apply to the cumulative priority only and not toward annual donation requirements. Bonus points will be applied to participating donor accounts by January 31, 2017.

Also, all UGA Faculty/Staff ticket requests for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be fulfilled.

The Bulldogs will be making their 52nd overall and 20th consecutive appearance in a bowl game. Georgia currently has a 29-19-3 record in bowls.