Front to Bring Rain, Cooler Weather

Columbus and most of the area will have one more day to enjoy temperatures in the 70s before a cold front moves in to bring a significant change in our weather.

The front was located this morning in the northern Plains, and will bring a surge of cool air deep into the southern states.  Showers will develop in the warm air ahead of the front, giving us a good chance for rain late tonight and early Thursday. After the front passes, winds will become gusty and skies will begin to clear by Thursday afternoon, leading to a sunny Friday with much cooler temperatures.

We can expect to drop into the 30s both Friday and Saturday mornings, temperatures bottoming out near freezing on Saturday.  Clouds will then increase ahead of the next system, which could bring rain as soon as New Year’s Eve and will likely lead to a soggy first day of 2017.  That system will likely reload for Monday, bringing more showers and possibly some thunderstorms.

