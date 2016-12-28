Football Continues Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Preparations on Tuesday

ATLANTA – The University of Alabama football team worked for two hours on Tuesday in preparation for the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance against Washington, the team’s third in as many years. The Tide worked for two hours in full pads under the roof of the Georgia Dome.

The Tuesday session was the Crimson Tide’s ninth of 11 total practices before the 2016 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31. Alabama will square off with the Pac 12 champion Washington Huskies on New Year’s Eve to earn a spot in the national championship game. The Tide and Huskies are scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT start on ESPN with the trio of Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe calling the game.

Tuesday morning began with defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt joining Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Dalvin Tomlinson, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Marlon Humphrey at the Hyatt Regency Hotel for a meeting with the media that lasted nearly an hour. The entire team began the workday with individual meetings at the hotel before boarding the bus to the Georgia Dome for a 1:40 p.m. ET practice.

Offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, along with five members of the Crimson Tide offense, will meet with the media on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET. The team will practice for the third time at the Georgia Dome beginning around 2:20 p.m. ET. Thursday’s schedule begins with a 9:30 a.m. ET media day at the Georgia Dome that will involve the entire team and coaches.

Alabama and Washington will meet for the fifth time in the history of the storied programs, with the Crimson Tide winning the four previous contests. The last matchup came in 1986, when the Tide defeated the Huskies, 28-6, in the Sun Bowl.

The Crimson Tide Sports Network will air the Crimson Tide Peach Bowl Preview Radio Show on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 6 pm-8 pm ET on the Crimson Tide Sports Radio Network. Eli Gold and Phil Savage will preview the game and will be joined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the show, which will broadcast live from Atrium Foyer at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The preview show will air on 95.3 The Bear in Tuscaloosa and 94.5 WJOX in Birmingham.