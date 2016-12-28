Colder Friday & New Year’s Eve then rainy

Cool air continues to usher in overnight dropping temperatures to the 30s tomorrow morning. We’ll stay sunny and chilly through the rest of the afternoon Friday in the lower 50s. Saturday will be even colder with freezing temperatures and another afternoon in the 50s. Clouds will build in later in the evening New Year’s Eve with a chance of showers increasing late in the night and more so Sunday. Rain will then last through New Year’s Day all the way through the majority of this coming work week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

