Columbus Police announce successful sweep against burglars

The Columbus Police Department is working to plug some holes left by former officers.
COLUMBUS, Ga-  Columbus Police announced a sweeping six day period of intense special operations against car and home burglars has been a success.

According to CPD, 22 people were arrested on 89 charges.  Vehicles and property recovered by Columbus Police totaled $107,950.

According to investigators, the detail involved watching suspects closely during the operation and often catching them in the act of committing crimes.  Suspects arrested face charges that range from burglary and theft related to drugs and outstanding warrants.

Police also say they took three illegal firearms off the streets.

 

 

