COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police are looking into what led to the death of a woman who’s body was found near Lake Oliver Marina.

According to crews working for Georgia Power, they discovered the woman’s body floating in a creek Wednesday morning around 8am.

They tell News 3 they noticed a show and then made the gruesome discovery.

Investigators remained on the scene for more than four hours scouring the area for evidence.

It’s not known yet if foul play is involved.