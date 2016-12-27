Waiting for a Cold Front

Our mild weather is going to stick around for at least two more days, with a late week cold front on schedule to bring rain and then a return to normal temperatures.

Widespread fog served to limit visibility early Tuesday morning, but should eventually lift and allow for at least a little sunshine, enough to boost high temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon. This would be the 4th straight day of 70º+ temperatures for the city of Columbus if we do reach the forecast high.

A weak cold front will stop short of our area on Wednesday, keeping it warm here for another day, then a stronger front will move in Wednesday night and Thursday accompanied by showers. Cooler air will surge southward in the wake of the cold front, bringing temperatures down with lows in the 30s and highs only in the 50s Friday and Saturday.

Early indications are for another system to move in New Year’s Eve that will lead to a soggy and possibly stormy beginning for the first two days of 2017.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast