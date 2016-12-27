Tips for achieving New Year’s fitness goals

COLUMBUS, Ga. – News 3 has some tips on how to stick with New Year’s resolution fitness goals. Physical therapist Angela Stout with Advance Rehab says people start feeling motivated again around the new year.

She recommends folks just starting to work to begin slow, warm up, and stretch. She also suggests to meet with a doctor or physical therapist if you’re not familiar with your body.

Based on the population Stout sees in the gym, she says it’s crowded at the beginning of the year and starts to die down around March.

“Just remember how good it felt when you were working out because it’s easy to forget that. It’s easy when you skip a few days to be like well this is easier, but just remember how good it feels when you’re done with that workout and you’ll start noticing those changes in yourself,” she said.

If you aren’t able to make it to the gym, Stout suggests doing body squats or lunges in the living room. Another suggestion Stout recommends is walking 15 to 30 minutes a day if you can’t make it to the gym.