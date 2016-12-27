Success of Auburn, Alabama driving sporting goods sales ahead of major bowl games

AUBURN, Ala. – Game gear is going fast at local sporting goods stores around the Valley and on the Plains. As Auburn and Alabama get ready to take on their respective bowl opponents, News 3 spoke with Auburn sporting goods store Academy Sports and Outdoors to learn how they’re cashing in on the two teams’ success.

With Christmas in the rear view mirror for both the Crimson Tide and Tigers, local college football fans are looking to roll or fly their way into the new year in highly anticipated bowl games. Matt Brown with Academy Sports says the Auburn location sells more Tiger gear due to the location. However, he says the Tide still have a loyal following in the store. Brown believes that the achievements of both teams this season have a heavy impact on more shoppers taking advantage of holiday deals on sporting goods.

“Really, you just make sure you have all your merchandise out, you’re getting it staged and laid out,” Brown said. “That way, the fans can come in and easily start shopping. Everyone is real enthusiastic coming in. They’re starting to get more excited and ready for the game.”

Brown adds that many parents are driving sales as well, influencing their children to adopt the fandom of their favorite teams. Academy staff says hoodies and hats are the most popular items among customers.

The bitter rivalry between Auburn and Alabama extends beyond the football field. Whether fans wear their team’s pride on their sleeve, license plate or even their hat, in the end it comes down to Auburn vs. Alabama. The Tide kick off against Washington Saturday, December 31 in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Auburn will play Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Super Dome in New Orleans at 8:30 p.m. Monday, January 2.