Muscogee County man who survived creek crash earlier this month dies

COLUMBUS, Ga- The man who survived a car wreck where his car rolled over into a creek has now died.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 67 year old Ralph Valdespino of Columbus was pronounced dead yesterday at Midtown Medical Center. Valdespino had been in the hospital since December 13th when his car rolled over into a creek near the Whitesville Road and Maplewood Drive intersection.

Corporal David Lang of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and several others helped to pull Valdespino from the vehicle.

 

