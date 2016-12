Muggy, misty and cloudy conditions continue tonight through Wednesday, with the best shot for scattered showers with measurable Thursday. A cold front will move through later in the day Thursday, clearing some cloud cover and dropping temperatures to the mid 30s Friday and Saturday mornings with afternoons in the 50s. Another round of showers and chance thunderstorms moves in late New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day, Tuesday and Wednesday of this coming work week.

