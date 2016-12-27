LeBron James is AP Male Athlete of 2016

FILE - In this April 23, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James pauses during a game in the Cavaliers' first-round NBA playoff basketball series against the Boston Celtics in Boston. James is giving kids from Akron--ones with challenging backgrounds like his--the chance to go to college for free. The NBA star has partnered with the University of Akron to provide a guaranteed four-year scholarship to the school for students in James' "I Promise" program who qualify. The scholarship will cover tuition and the university's general service fee. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – LeBron James has been voted AP Male Athlete of 2016.

James ended 52 years of sports heartache in Cleveland by delivering the city an NBA championship.

Results of the vote by 59 editors from AP member newspapers and customers were announced Tuesday.

James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9), the fastest men in water and on land who are not accustomed to finishing behind anyone.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the NL MVP who led his team to its first World Series title since 1908, tied for fourth with Golden State star guard Stephen Curry, last year’s winner. Cristiano Ronaldo, Von Miller and Andy Murray also received votes.

James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three straight years from 1991-94. James won it in 2013.

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was named AP’s top female athlete on Monday.

