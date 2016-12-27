Columbus Police search for missing corrections officer

COLUMBUS, Ga- Police hope you may be able to help them locate Antonio Lewis.

He was last seen at 6088 Walters Loop in his tan 2014 GMC Yukon.  The license number is DZQ 995, and it’s a Disabled Veteran’s Tag.  It has a Legacy sticker on the back of the vehicle, too.

Lewis was last seen wearing his light blue correctional officer shirt, light blue and gray pants with a black stripe, and black boots. He is 46 years old, 5’5″, 165 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4480.

