Young girl dies Christmas Day in Lee County ATV accident

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — A seven-year-old girl is dead after she was injured during an ATV accident Christmas day.

The Lee County Coroner’s office says the girl and an adult family member were riding the four-wheeler together just after 12 p.m. The family member says the girl apparently throttled the vehicle too much, causing it to rear up, leave the roadway, and hit a utility pole just off Lee Road 2006 in Smiths Station.

EMS, Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and Smiths Station volunteers arrived on the scene and found the girl unresponsive.

Coroner Bill Harris says efforts to revive her were unsuccessful and she passed away in the Midtown Medical Center emergency room at 1:07 p.m.

Harris says the victim was wearing a helmet.

The girl’s body is being sent to Montgomery for a full autopsy report.