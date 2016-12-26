Woman dies in crash on U.S. Highway 280

LEE COUNTY, Ala. — A Wavery woman is dead after her car crashed with a pickup truck Christmas evening.

The Lee County Coroner’s office says 52-year-old Susan Debra Hammock was driving west on U.S. Highway 280 when she tried to turn in front of a pickup truck towing a boat just after 7:30 p.m.

Coroner Bill Harris says the crash happened at the intersection with Alabama Highway 147 and the truck crashed into the passenger side of Hammock’s car. He says she died instantly from massive head trauma.

Hammock’s three-year-old grandson was in the car, but he was not injured. The pickup truck driver also wasn’t injured.