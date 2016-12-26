Valley volunteers make, deliver meals for shut-ins on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga- We often hear that it’s more of a blessing to give than receive on Christmas. This Christmas, we found one group of people putting action behind those words.

The feast comes with all the expected holiday meal traditions. But the greatest ingredient here is the love. This group started preparing the meal around 7 am Christmas morning. After hours of cooking, their energy is nonetheless lacking as they pack the meals and prepare them for delivery.

At least 30 volunteers came out to Damascus Way to prepare meals for shut-ins and then deliver them–people who otherwise would not have a meal on Christmas Day.

Most of the people who receive the meals are identified through Valley Rescue Mission, and Damascus Way allows the volunteers to prepare the meals in its kitchen.

“It’s a wonderful time of the year to see the community reach out and love on one another,” says Sylvia Dunn, lead program assistant, at Damascus Way.

“These meals are delivered to their homes because the majority of them have no form of transportation, they have physical disabilities, and so this is why it means so much to me. That’s the reason I’ve been here so many years,” says Doug McLeod, who has volunteered since 1990.

Doug McLeod and many others who volunteer each Thanksgiving and Christmas to make and deliver and the meals for shut-ins come here year-after-year, and they are passionate about their service.

Isiah Harper’s mother started him volunteering as a teenager. He’s been doing it now for 20 years.

“It is a joyous spirit that is here. And for us, and I think I can speak for most of us, that is what the season is about. Doing for others in a joyous manner,” says Harper.

“My mom passed away. So this is our way of giving back, to people who don’t have anyone, or any food, or family, so that’s the least we can do out of our day is to help someone else,” says Pam Wynn, who has volunteered with her husband Cullen for the past five years.

“I’ve lived in Columbus all my life, and we have one of the most caring communities that I’ve ever been a part of. And I’m very glad to say that I’m a resident of Columbus, Georgia,” says McLeod.

Volunteers delivered meals all over Columbus and Phenix City.

The group says it delivered the largest order of holiday meals in its history on Thanksgiving of this year when it distributed 535 plates.