US elections still vulnerable to hacking amid recount calls

By Published: Updated:
(File: CBSN)
(File: CBSN)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Recount efforts after the presidential vote have highlighted major vulnerabilities in the U.S. election system long flagged by computer scientists.

Paperless electronic machines make it almost impossible to have a meaningful recount.

Such machines also raise the possibility that attackers could rig or disrupt an election without detection. And they are used by roughly 1 in 5 U.S. voters.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein premised her recount effort in Pennsylvania on the need to ensure that the 2016 election wasn’t tainted by hacking or fraud. There’s been no evidence of hacking or fraud in the state, and a federal judge rejected her request.

Most Pennsylvania voters used antiquated machines that store votes electronically, without printed ballots or other paper-based backups. There was basically nothing to recount.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s