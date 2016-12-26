Unseasonable warmth continues with rain chances increasing slightly

Warmer weather continues with rain chances increasing over the next several days as a front moves into the region Thursday. Although there are chances of rain each day the best chance is on Thursday. After the front moves through we return back to more seasonable temperatures for this time of year, but only for a short period of time with more sunshine.

Another storm system looks to move into the southeast for the weekend so we might start the new year off a little soggy, but who is complaining about that with the current drought situation.