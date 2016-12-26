Still Mild, Turning Wet

sunrise-091512

Columbus nearly made a record high for the second Christmas in a row; the high hit 77º only a year after the record of 78º was established in 2015.  This streak of unseasonable warmth will continue for at least a couple more days, though we may fall a bit short of what we had on Sunday,

A cold front is expected to finally reach us on Thursday, likely bringing scattered showers and maybe a few thunderstorms to the area.  A shot of cooler air will move in behind the front, sending temperatures back to near normal with highs in the 50s and lows that could approach the freezing mark Saturday morning.

Another system is on the way for New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2017, one which could bring significant rain back to Georgia and Alabama.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Forecast highs for Monday
Forecast highs for Monday (WSI/Intellicast)
7-day forecast rain totals (NOAA/WPC)
7-day forecast rain totals (NOAA/WPC)

