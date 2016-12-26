Sheriff-elect Tompkins plans to end lawsuit against city

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Sheriff-elect Donna Tompkins is hard at work to get everything ready for the day she takes office on January 3.

Tompkins tells News 3’s media partner The Ledger-Enquirer she is ready to assemble a new staff and take a look at what she needs to do to legally drop a lawsuit incumbent Sheriff John Darr filed against the Columbus government.

Former sheriff’s Capt. Tompkins says she plans to draw up orders to dismiss any further action in the case Darr filed in November 2014. Darr claimed in Muscogee County Superior Court that his budget was less than required to operate the office.

Tompkins also says she is working to complete mandatory training for new Georgia sheriffs and get a transitional audit completed.

Tompkins will officially become Muscogee County Sheriff on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, when she will be sworn in during the 5:30 p.m. Columbus Council meeting at the City Services Center.

As Columbus’ first female sheriff, Tompkins assumes duties in an office with 441 full- and part-time employees and a fiscal budget of $27.5 million.