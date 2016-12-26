Opelika PD investigates deadly early morning crash

OPELIKA, Ala. — The Opelika Police Department asks the community for information on a deadly crash Monday morning.

A press release says 28-year-old Selonzo Cantrell Jackson of Opelika was driving in the 300 block of Cusseta Road just after 12:30 a.m. when his car left the road and hit a tree.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says Jackson died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene at 12:55 a.m. Jackson apparently died from blunt force trauma to his chest. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say the investigation into the cause of the crash is still in its early stages.

Anyone with any information about this traffic crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (334) 705-5200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.