Local group sets up Christmas tree recycling drop-offs

COLUMBUS, Ga — A local community group has Columbus residents covered on places to recycle Christmas trees as the holidays wind to a close.

The Keeping Columbus Beautiful Commission begins its “Bring One for the Chipper: Christmas Tree Recycling” project starting Monday, December 26.

Anyone can drop off live trees at the following locations:

Cooper Creek Park – 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway, 31907

– 5089 Cooper Creek Parkway, 31907 Britt David Park – 5560 Armour Road, 31904

– 5560 Armour Road, 31904 Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center – 3033 Steam Mill Road, 31907

– 3033 Steam Mill Road, 31907 Dinglewood Park – 1660 13th Street, 31901

– 1660 13th Street, 31901 Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center – 3535 South Lumpkin Road, 31903

The recycled trees will be reused for fish habitat at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Center Lake.

A press release says the trees will be put in the water for spawning fish habitat, and will provide durable shelter for newly hatched fish from predators.

The tree collections will run through January 7, 2017.