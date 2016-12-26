GBI continues investigation into knife-wielding man shot by officers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and critically wounded by police answering a domestic call in Gwinnett County.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. GBI says a preliminary investigation indicates two officers who answered the call were confronted by 23-year-old Stephan Richardson, who was armed with a knife.

In a news release, Gwinnett police say the man was shot several times. The officers were not injured.

The GBI news release from spokesman Bahan Rich said Richardson was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was still being treated Sunday afternoon.

The identities of the police officers have not yet been released.