GBI continues investigation into knife-wielding man shot by officers

By Published: Updated:
crime scene

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and critically wounded by police answering a domestic call in Gwinnett County.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. GBI says a preliminary investigation indicates two officers who answered the call were confronted by 23-year-old Stephan Richardson, who was armed with a knife.

In a news release, Gwinnett police say the man was shot several times. The officers were not injured.

The GBI news release from spokesman Bahan Rich said Richardson was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was still being treated Sunday afternoon.

The identities of the police officers have not yet been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s