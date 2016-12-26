Funds put train station upgrades on track in 3 states

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Some of Alabama’s largest cities are getting federal help for projects that involve upgrading their train stations or developing new ones.

AL.com reports Birmingham, Mobile, Anniston and Tuscaloosa are each getting a share of $728,957 in grants for Alabama.

Also receiving grants are Baton Rouge, Gonzales and St. John Parish in Louisiana, and Biloxi, Gulfport and Pascagoula in Mississippi.

In total, the three states are getting $2.5 million in federal money for train station-related projects.

In Mobile, a $125,000 grant will go toward developing a master plan and architectural designs for a new train station that will serve the potential re-started New Orleans-to-Orlando Gulf Coast route.