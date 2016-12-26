Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency on plane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”

Carrie is in stable condition.If there is a change,we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes. pic.twitter.com/isXJqqFEB6 — Debbie Reynolds (@DebbieReynolds1) December 25, 2016

Fisher has been beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa.

Fisher went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, also of “Star Wars” fame, are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers.

Harrison Ford sent me this statement concerning Carrie Fisher: https://t.co/Cus9WOegQ7 pic.twitter.com/tDymzAPSmI — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) December 24, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Fisher is also known for such books as “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”