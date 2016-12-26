Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency on plane

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.

Reynolds tweeted Sunday the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”

Fisher has been beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa.

Fisher went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, a law enforcement source told CBS News.

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, also of “Star Wars” fame, are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers.

Fisher is also known for such books as “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”

