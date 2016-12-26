Carrie Fisher in stable condition after medical emergency on plane

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carrie Fisher is in stable condition days after suffering a medical emergency, according to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.
Reynolds tweeted Sunday the family would share any updates on Fisher and thanked the public for its “prayers & good wishes.”
Fisher has been beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa.
Fisher went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles amidst her book tour, a law enforcement source told CBS News.
Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill, also of “Star Wars” fame, are among many others who have expressed hope that the 60-year-old Fisher recovers.
Fisher is also known for such books as “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”