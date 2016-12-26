Alabama town expands attractions for late Harper Lee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A group in the south Alabama city of Monroeville hopes to develop new attractions and draw more tourists to the hometown of the late “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee.

One project is a museum in the 1909 bank building that housed the office of Lee’s father A.C. Lee. He served as the model for attorney Atticus Finch in “Mockingbird” and Lee’s 2015 book “Go Set a Watchman.” Other attractions could be added later, including reproductions of places mentioned in the books.

A museum in the old county courthouse already prominently features Lee and author Truman Capote, childhood friend of Lee.

The group working on the attractions includes Lee’s attorney and a local philanthropist.

Alabama Tourism Director Lee Sentell says officials hope to see projects to bring additional tourists.

