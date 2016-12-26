Alabama Football Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

ATLANTA – The Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrived in Atlanta, Ga., Monday morning to begin game-site preparations at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Head coach Nick Saban met with the media upon arrival at the team hotel. The Crimson Tide broke for meetings in the afternoon before traveling to the Georgia Dome for the first full practice of the week.

Five members of the Crimson Tide defense, along with defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, will meet with the media on Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The team will practice for the second time at the Georgia Dome beginning around 1:40 p.m. ET. Wednesday will feature five members of the Alabama offense, along with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, talking with the media at 9:30 a.m. ET followed by another 1:40 p.m. ET practice session.

Alabama and Washington will meet on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. CT in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the Georgia Dome. The game be televised on ESPN with Joe Tessitore, Todd Blackledge and Holly Rowe describing the action. The two conference champions will meet for the fifth time in the history of the storied programs, the first time since 1986, when the Tide defeated the Huskies, 28-6, in the Sun Bowl. Alabama leads the all-time series 4-0.