A Warm, Dry Christmas

One year after the warmest Christmas on record in Columbus, we could be close to the record high again this year. The main difference is that torrential rains brought storms and flooding to the area in 2015, but this year an upper ridge is going to keep sunshine around to go along with the unseasonably mild temperatures.

Columbus reached 78º on December 25, 2015 to break a record for the date, and the low was 66º, a record warm minimum temperature. The city was inundated with 14.60″ of rain in the last 11 days of 2015 and the monthly total of 17.38″ made it the wettest month in the history of Columbus, Georgia.

A major winter storm will affect the northern Plains on the holiday. Snow, freezing rain, and wind will affect much of Montana, the Dakotas, and Minnesota, with blizzard warnings already posted for North and South Dakota. A lack of cold air with the storm is going to give rain to the rest of the Midwest, but here in the Southeast we can expect no direct effects from that storm as it passes north of the border and ultimately through Ontario.

Although we could see light rain early in the upcoming week, our next good chance of rain will come with a stronger cold front next Thursday. Until then, the unseasonably mild temperatures are expected to continue with highs and lows ranging from 15 to 20 degrees above normal for late December.

