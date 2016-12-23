Your Guide to the College Football Bowl Season

By Sebastian Posey and Chris Renkel (WIAT NEWS)
BIRMINGHAM, AL – (WIAT) — With the bowl season upon us we wanted to give a breakdown of all the match-ups, as well as, where to watch the games. Plus Chris Renkel shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win each game. Keep checking back on this page all bowl season to see how he does.
All times listed in Central Standard Time
December 17th
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: North Carolina Central vs. Grambling
Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Where to Watch: ABC – 11 am
Renkel’s Thoughts: Grambling Quarterback DeVante Kincade (Ole Miss Transfer) Has thrown 29 TD’s this sesason with just 2 INT. Pair that with Running Back Martez Carter’s 74.2 rushing yds/game and Grambling’s explosive offense (41.45 pts/game) carry them to a win in the Georgia Dome.
Renkel’s Pick: GRAMBLING
Gildan New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Texas-San Antonio
Location: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts:There’s something to be said for home field advantage even if it’s in a bowl game. Lobo’s get a Bowl win on their home field thanks to the NCAA’s best rushing offense (360.9 yds/game 45 TD)
Renkel’s Pick: NEW MEXICO
Las Vegas Bowl presented by Geico: Houston vs. San Diego State
Location: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas
Where to Watch: ABC – 2:30 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Donnel Pumphrey has solidified himself as one of the top running backs in the NCAA this season ( 2nd NCAA Rushing w/2,018 yds & 16 TD’s) but Houston’s Rush Defense (3rd in NCAA giving up 2.87 yds/rush, 97.7 yds/gm) Led by stellar freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver stuffs the Aztec rushing attack. Greg Ward Jr. & the Cougars end a disappointing season with a win in Sin City.
Renkel’s Pick: HOUSTON
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Toledo
Location: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama
Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Two evenly matched teams, Toledo’s dynamic passing offense (8th in NCAA) against Appalacian State’s Pass Defense (29th in NCAA) This one comes down to defense, and App St.’s is just better (15th in NCAA Total Defense)
Renkel’s Pick: APP State
AutoNation Cure Bowl: UCF vs. Arkansas State
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network – 4:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: ARK STATE
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm
Renkel’s Pick: SOUTHERN MISS
December 19th
Miami Beach Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Tulsa
Location: Marlins Park, Miami
Where to Watch: ESPN – 1:30 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: If you like offensive shootouts this is the game for you. Tulsa has scored more than 30 points in every game except one (Loss to Ohio State), and Central Michigan led by Future NFL Quarterback Cooper Rush (3,200 yds 23 TD/13 INT). Rush may play on Sundays in the future, but Tulsa has the better team.
Renkel’s Pick: TULSA
December 20th
Boca Raton Bowl: Memphis vs. Western Kentucky
Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm
Renkel’s Pick: WESTERN KENTUCKY
December 21st
San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU vs. Wyoming
Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Tanner Mangum takes over for the Cougars after Super-Super-Super Senior/Walking Wounded Quarterback Taysom Hill went through yet another season ending injury. Wyoming has seen a resurgence thanks to Head Coach Craig Bohl (Mastermind behind North Dakota State’s dominating run in the FCS.) Wyoming gives up roughly a ton of points (Season Low of 17) and behind Mangum & Running Back Jamaal Williams (+1,000 rush yds this season) the Cougars get a win over former conference rival Cowboys.
Renkel’s Pick: BYU
December 22nd
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Idaho vs. Colorado State
Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm
Renkel’s Pick: IDAHO
December 23rd
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion
Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 12 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Eastern Michigan has been the doorstop of the FBS since Charlie Batch was in Ypsilanti. Eagles Head Coach Chris Creighton has turned this program around, and if I’m being honest…as a MAC School Graduate, I’d like to see EMU win a bowl game, they’ve been through a lot.
Renkel’s Pick: EASTERN MICHIGAN
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. No. 25 Navy
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 3:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: NAVY
Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs. Troy
Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama
Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Wall Rebuilt.
Renkel’s Pick: TROY
December 24th
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee State
Location: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu
Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm
Renkel’s Pick: MIDDLE TENNESSEE
December 26th
St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi State
Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida
Where to Watch: ESPN – 10 am
Renkel’s Thoughts: Nick Fitzgerald has emerged as a big play threat during the last half of the season. If this game were played Week 1, Miami OH would have a chance, but the Bulldogs are riding a wave of momentum into the Bowl Season.
Renkel’s Pick: MISSISSIPPI STATE
Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Boston College
Location: Ford Field, Detroi
Where to Watch: ESPN – 1:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: MARYLAND
Camping World Independence Bowl: NC State vs. Vanderbilt
Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
Where to Watch: ESPN2 – 4 pm
Renkel’s Pick: NC STATE
December 27th
Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army vs. North Texas
Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 11 am
Renkel’s Pick: ARMY
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: No. 24 Temple vs. Wake Forest
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland
Where to Watch: ESPN – 2:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: TEMPLE
National Funding Holiday Bowl: Minnesota vs. Washington State
Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego
Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm
Renkel’s Pick: WASHINGTON STATE
Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Boise State vs. Baylor
Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
Where to Watch: ESPN – 9:15 pm
Renkel’s Pick: BOISE STATE
December 28th
New Era Pinstripe Bowl: No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern
Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm
Renkel’s Pick: PITT
Russell Athletic Bowl: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Miami
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: WEST VIRGINIA
Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. No. 19 Utah
Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Where to Watch: FOX- 7:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: UTAH
AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm
Renkel’s Pick: KANSAS STATE
December 29th
Birmingham Bowl: South Florida vs. South Carolina
Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama
Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Will Muschamp has done a remarkable job in his first season with the Gamecocks. Many expected South Carolina struggle, yet there they are bowl elligable. South Florida may have lost their head coach (Willie Taggert took Head Coaching job at Oregon) but Quarterback Quinten Flowers is as electric as they come.
Renkel’s Pick: USF
Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: VIRGINIA TECH
Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Colorado
Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm
Renkel’s Pick: COLORADO
December 30th
AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Georgia vs. TCU
Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee
Where to Watch: ESPN – 11 am
Renkel’s Pick: GEORGIA
Hyundai Sun Bowl: No. 18 Stanford vs. North Carolina
Location: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas
Where to Watch: CBS42 – 1 pm
Renkel’s Pick: NORTH CAROLINA
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. No. 21 Tennessee
Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Where to Watch: ESPN – 2:30 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Tennessee never thought they would end up in Nashville for their bowl game, but that’s the kind of disappointment 2016 has been for the Vols. Butch Jones & Co. end the year on a high note with a win over Nebraska in a stadium that’s likely to be 80% Orange.
Renkel’s Pick: TENNESSEE
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: South Alabama vs. Air Force
Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona
Where to Watch: Campus Insiders – 4:30 pm
Renkel’s Pick: SOUTH ALABAMA
Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State
Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm
Renkel’s Pick: FLORIDA STATE
December 31st
Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: No. 20 LSU vs. No. 13 Louisville
Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Where to Watch: ABC – 10 am
Renkel’s Pick: LSU
TaxSlayer Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky
Location: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Where to Watch: ESPN – 10 am
Renkel’s Pick: GEORGIA TECH
College Football Playoff semifinal – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama
Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta
Where to Watch: ESPN – 2 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Hard to pick against Chris Petersen in a big bowl game when his team is a significant underdog. But Alabama is simply on a different level than the Huskies. Jonathan Allen & his “Creatures” on the defensive line get after Husky QB Jake Browning. Alabama’s offense sticks to a ground and pound attack behind Bo Scarbrough and Jalen Hurts, Tide rolls into the National Title game.
Renkel’s Pick: ALABAMA
College Football Playoff semifinal – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson
Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: This game could be decided by a coin flip. Very similar teams led by two veteran stellar quarterbacks (Ohio State: JT Barrett & Clemson’s Deshaun Watson) & young athletic defenses. Clemson has the advantage on offense with Watson sharing the load with Running Back Wayne Gallman & Wide Receiver Mike Williams. Ohio State’s defense is young but led by Linebacker Raekwon McMillan & Safety Malik Hooker they do just enough to limit the Tiger’s explosive offense.
Renkel’s Pick: OHIO STATE
January 2nd
Outback Bowl: No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Where to Watch: ABC – 12 pm
Renkel’s Pick: FLORIDA
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Where to Watch: ESPN – 12 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Western Michigan has been the feel good story of the season. Broncos and energetic Head Coach PJ Fleck go undefeated and as the highest ranked Group of 5 team, earn a berth at Jerry World. Wisconsin’s physical running game is too much for Western’s defense.
Renkel’s Pick: WISCONSIN
Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State
Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California
Where to Watch: ESPN – 4 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts: Penn State may be motivated over being left out of the playoff, but USC has been one of the best teams in NCAA over the last half of the season.
Renkel’s Pick: USC
Bowl: Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
Where to Watch: ESPN – 7:30 pm
Renkel’s Thoughts:
Baker Mayfiend may be the best quarterback the Tigers have seen all season, but Oklahoma’s inconsistent offensive line (41st in NCAA giving up 1.75 sacks/game) struggles against Auburn’s deep defensive line. Auburn’s offense is finally healthy with Sean White & Kamryn Pettway having extended time to rehab, Oklahoma has given up 4.60 yds/rush this season which sets up a big day for Pettway and Kerryon Johnson.
Renkel’s Pick: AUBURN
January 9th
College Football Playoff National Championship: TBD
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm