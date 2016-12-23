Your Guide to the College Football Bowl Season

By Sebastian Posey and Chris Renkel (WIAT NEWS)

BIRMINGHAM, AL – (WIAT) — With the bowl season upon us we wanted to give a breakdown of all the match-ups, as well as, where to watch the games. Plus Chris Renkel shares his thoughts on who he thinks will win each game. Keep checking back on this page all bowl season to see how he does.

All times listed in Central Standard Time

December 17th

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl: North Carolina Central vs. Grambling

Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Where to Watch: ABC – 11 am

Renkel’s Thoughts: Grambling Quarterback DeVante Kincade (Ole Miss Transfer) Has thrown 29 TD’s this sesason with just 2 INT. Pair that with Running Back Martez Carter’s 74.2 rushing yds/game and Grambling’s explosive offense (41.45 pts/game) carry them to a win in the Georgia Dome.

Renkel’s Pick: GRAMBLING

Gildan New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico vs. Texas-San Antonio

Location: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts:There’s something to be said for home field advantage even if it’s in a bowl game. Lobo’s get a Bowl win on their home field thanks to the NCAA’s best rushing offense (360.9 yds/game 45 TD)

Renkel’s Pick: NEW MEXICO

Las Vegas Bowl presented by Geico: Houston vs. San Diego State

Location: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas

Where to Watch: ABC – 2:30 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Donnel Pumphrey has solidified himself as one of the top running backs in the NCAA this season ( 2nd NCAA Rushing w/2,018 yds & 16 TD’s) but Houston’s Rush Defense (3rd in NCAA giving up 2.87 yds/rush, 97.7 yds/gm) Led by stellar freshman defensive tackle Ed Oliver stuffs the Aztec rushing attack. Greg Ward Jr. & the Cougars end a disappointing season with a win in Sin City.

Renkel’s Pick: HOUSTON

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Toledo

Location: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Two evenly matched teams, Toledo’s dynamic passing offense (8th in NCAA) against Appalacian State’s Pass Defense (29th in NCAA) This one comes down to defense, and App St.’s is just better (15th in NCAA Total Defense)

Renkel’s Pick: APP State

AutoNation Cure Bowl: UCF vs. Arkansas State

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network – 4:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: ARK STATE

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm

Renkel’s Pick: SOUTHERN MISS

December 19th

Miami Beach Bowl: Central Michigan vs. Tulsa

Location: Marlins Park, Miami

Where to Watch: ESPN – 1:30 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: If you like offensive shootouts this is the game for you. Tulsa has scored more than 30 points in every game except one (Loss to Ohio State), and Central Michigan led by Future NFL Quarterback Cooper Rush (3,200 yds 23 TD/13 INT). Rush may play on Sundays in the future, but Tulsa has the better team.

Renkel’s Pick: TULSA

December 20th

Boca Raton Bowl: Memphis vs. Western Kentucky

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm

Renkel’s Pick: WESTERN KENTUCKY

December 21st

San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl: BYU vs. Wyoming

Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Tanner Mangum takes over for the Cougars after Super-Super-Super Senior/Walking Wounded Quarterback Taysom Hill went through yet another season ending injury. Wyoming has seen a resurgence thanks to Head Coach Craig Bohl (Mastermind behind North Dakota State’s dominating run in the FCS.) Wyoming gives up roughly a ton of points (Season Low of 17) and behind Mangum & Running Back Jamaal Williams (+1,000 rush yds this season) the Cougars get a win over former conference rival Cowboys.

Renkel’s Pick: BYU

December 22nd

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Idaho vs. Colorado State

Location: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm

Renkel’s Pick: IDAHO

December 23rd

Popeyes Bahamas Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. Old Dominion

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 12 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Eastern Michigan has been the doorstop of the FBS since Charlie Batch was in Ypsilanti. Eagles Head Coach Chris Creighton has turned this program around, and if I’m being honest…as a MAC School Graduate, I’d like to see EMU win a bowl game, they’ve been through a lot.

Renkel’s Pick: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. No. 25 Navy

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 3:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: NAVY

Dollar General Bowl: Ohio vs. Troy

Location: Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Wall Rebuilt.

Renkel’s Pick: TROY

December 24th

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Middle Tennessee State

Location: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu

Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm

Renkel’s Pick: MIDDLE TENNESSEE

December 26th

St. Petersburg Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Mississippi State

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Where to Watch: ESPN – 10 am

Renkel’s Thoughts: Nick Fitzgerald has emerged as a big play threat during the last half of the season. If this game were played Week 1, Miami OH would have a chance, but the Bulldogs are riding a wave of momentum into the Bowl Season.

Renkel’s Pick: MISSISSIPPI STATE

Quick Lane Bowl: Maryland vs. Boston College

Location: Ford Field, Detroi

Where to Watch: ESPN – 1:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: MARYLAND

Camping World Independence Bowl: NC State vs. Vanderbilt

Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Where to Watch: ESPN2 – 4 pm

Renkel’s Pick: NC STATE

December 27th

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl: Army vs. North Texas

Location: Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 11 am

Renkel’s Pick: ARMY

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: No. 24 Temple vs. Wake Forest

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Where to Watch: ESPN – 2:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: TEMPLE

National Funding Holiday Bowl: Minnesota vs. Washington State

Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm

Renkel’s Pick: WASHINGTON STATE

Motel 6 Cactus Bowl: Boise State vs. Baylor

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix

Where to Watch: ESPN – 9:15 pm

Renkel’s Pick: BOISE STATE

December 28th

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern

Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm

Renkel’s Pick: PITT

Russell Athletic Bowl: No. 16 West Virginia vs. Miami

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: WEST VIRGINIA

Foster Farms Bowl: Indiana vs. No. 19 Utah

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Where to Watch: FOX- 7:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: UTAH

AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Kansas State

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm

Renkel’s Pick: KANSAS STATE

December 29th

Birmingham Bowl: South Florida vs. South Carolina

Location: Legion Field, Birmingham, Alabama

Where to Watch: ESPN – 1 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Will Muschamp has done a remarkable job in his first season with the Gamecocks. Many expected South Carolina struggle, yet there they are bowl elligable. South Florida may have lost their head coach (Willie Taggert took Head Coaching job at Oregon) but Quarterback Quinten Flowers is as electric as they come.

Renkel’s Pick: USF

Belk Bowl: Arkansas vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Where to Watch: ESPN – 4:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: VIRGINIA TECH

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Colorado

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 8 pm

Renkel’s Pick: COLORADO

December 30th

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Georgia vs. TCU

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Where to Watch: ESPN – 11 am

Renkel’s Pick: GEORGIA

Hyundai Sun Bowl: No. 18 Stanford vs. North Carolina

Location: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

Where to Watch: CBS42 – 1 pm

Renkel’s Pick: NORTH CAROLINA

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Nebraska vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Where to Watch: ESPN – 2:30 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Tennessee never thought they would end up in Nashville for their bowl game, but that’s the kind of disappointment 2016 has been for the Vols. Butch Jones & Co. end the year on a high note with a win over Nebraska in a stadium that’s likely to be 80% Orange.

Renkel’s Pick: TENNESSEE

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl: South Alabama vs. Air Force

Location: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

Where to Watch: Campus Insiders – 4:30 pm

Renkel’s Pick: SOUTH ALABAMA

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm

Renkel’s Pick: FLORIDA STATE

December 31st

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: No. 20 LSU vs. No. 13 Louisville

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where to Watch: ABC – 10 am

Renkel’s Pick: LSU

TaxSlayer Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky

Location: EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Where to Watch: ESPN – 10 am

Renkel’s Pick: GEORGIA TECH

College Football Playoff semifinal – Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama

Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta

Where to Watch: ESPN – 2 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Hard to pick against Chris Petersen in a big bowl game when his team is a significant underdog. But Alabama is simply on a different level than the Huskies. Jonathan Allen & his “Creatures” on the defensive line get after Husky QB Jake Browning. Alabama’s offense sticks to a ground and pound attack behind Bo Scarbrough and Jalen Hurts, Tide rolls into the National Title game.

Renkel’s Pick: ALABAMA

College Football Playoff semifinal – PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson

Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Where to Watch: ESPN – 6 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: This game could be decided by a coin flip. Very similar teams led by two veteran stellar quarterbacks (Ohio State: JT Barrett & Clemson’s Deshaun Watson) & young athletic defenses. Clemson has the advantage on offense with Watson sharing the load with Running Back Wayne Gallman & Wide Receiver Mike Williams. Ohio State’s defense is young but led by Linebacker Raekwon McMillan & Safety Malik Hooker they do just enough to limit the Tiger’s explosive offense.

Renkel’s Pick: OHIO STATE

January 2nd

Outback Bowl: No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Where to Watch: ABC – 12 pm

Renkel’s Pick: FLORIDA

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Where to Watch: ESPN – 12 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Western Michigan has been the feel good story of the season. Broncos and energetic Head Coach PJ Fleck go undefeated and as the highest ranked Group of 5 team, earn a berth at Jerry World. Wisconsin’s physical running game is too much for Western’s defense.

Renkel’s Pick: WISCONSIN

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual: No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Where to Watch: ESPN – 4 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts: Penn State may be motivated over being left out of the playoff, but USC has been one of the best teams in NCAA over the last half of the season.

Renkel’s Pick: USC

Bowl: Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Where to Watch: ESPN – 7:30 pm

Renkel’s Thoughts:

Baker Mayfiend may be the best quarterback the Tigers have seen all season, but Oklahoma’s inconsistent offensive line (41st in NCAA giving up 1.75 sacks/game) struggles against Auburn’s deep defensive line. Auburn’s offense is finally healthy with Sean White & Kamryn Pettway having extended time to rehab, Oklahoma has given up 4.60 yds/rush this season which sets up a big day for Pettway and Kerryon Johnson.

Renkel’s Pick: AUBURN

January 9th

College Football Playoff National Championship: TBD

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Where to Watch: ESPN – 7 pm