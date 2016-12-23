State troopers brighten the holidays for kids at East Alabama Medical Center

OPELIKA, Ala.- State Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency paid a visit to East Alabama Medical Center to brighten up the holidays for some of the kids who may be there for the holidays.

Friday, they visited the pediatric wing to say hello to some of the kids who were there.

Troopers have been visiting hospitals across the state and giving teddy bears to kids to brighten their day. Corporal Jess Thornton said on average, they give 500 bears away each holiday. He added that they have been making children smile for more than 25 years.

Corporal Thornton said they work a lot of tragic scenes, so anytime they can do something positive and bring a smile to someone’s face brings them a great deal of joy.

“Knowing how special Christmas is to kids, and normally it’s their favorite time of year,” Cpl. Thornton said. “It brings a lot of happiness to us to brighten that child’s day and see that mom or dad smile as well when we visit that child in that hospital room.”

The bears are provided by the Alabama State Troopers Association, and they are made possible thanks to donations from the general public.