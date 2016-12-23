Pop-up shop gives back to local group home

COLUMBUS, Ga.-On Friday local Entrepreneurs and Business Owners came together to give back to the community.

Throughout the day dozens of people stopped by for the Culture Holiday Pop-Up Shop.

The pop up shop lasted from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Local Artists, Fashion Designers and Health Food Advocates put on the event.

All of the proceeds from the pop up shop will go towards the children at the Hanging Lives Group Home.

Event Coordinators say they wanted to make this Christmas a brighter holiday for the kids.