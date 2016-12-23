Opelika’s Lewis Cooper Jr Memorial Library to be closed January 1-15 for renovations

OPELIKA, Ala.- The Lewis Cooper Jr., Memorial Library will be closed from January 1 to 15 for renovations that will take place at the library.

Library Director, Rosanna McGinnis said the library will create a College and Career Section at the library. She said it will be made from books that are already in the library. It will consists of test preparation, college scholarship and resume/cover letter information. The section will also include business philosophy, professional development and career development titles.

McGinnis said that collections will be reorganized to help the flow in the library, and she added that the main level will receive new carpeting and paint. She said this is all an effort to make the library even fresher and more inviting to users.

“It is very important to always put our best foot forward,” McGinnis said. “This is not just my library, it’s the community’s library, and we all want the best place we can have.”

The library is expected to reopen on January 16. Folks can still access the library’s 24/7 online resources while the library is closed.