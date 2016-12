PHENIX CITY, Al- Authorities in Phenix City worked this morning to clear logs from the lanes of Highway 280/431 South. The accident shutdown the eastbound lanes at the intersection of Highway 280 and Crawford Road.

Phenix City police and clean-up crews were still on the scene around 9:30 this morning. Authorities are still investigating the crash. Few details have been released.

News 3 has reached out to Phenix City authorities and will offer updates as more information becomes available.