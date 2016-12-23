Local family brings Christmas cheer to the hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A local family is doing everything in their power to make sure as many people as possible feel special during the holidays.

They’re visiting hospitals across the valley and spreading Christmas cheer.

This is the third year that the McDaniel family has decided to give back to folks in the community.

Amani Smith is 9 years old and she’s with her 5 year old brother Arthur.

Smith said, “Today we’re at the hospital and we’re giving out candy canes to show that we care because we want to put a smile on peoples face.”

What pushes them to give back during the holidays is the thought that some kids won’t be at home with their families.

Nicole McDaniel, their mother says it’s never too early to start teaching your kids the importance of giving back.

“We want to show the kids the true spirit of Christmas. You know it’s the little things that put a big smile on people’s faces,” said McDaniel.

Meanwhile the family is hopeful in the season of giving that their kind gesture will go a long way.

McDaniel said, “We think about them we pray about them and we just hope that we were able to put a little more joy into the holiday for them.”

Midtown Medical Center says if you and your family want to bring more holiday cheer to the patients or staff, contact them at 706-571-1000.