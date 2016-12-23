AAA’s Tow To Go runs through Monday

The holidays are a time for celebration and that often includes consuming alcoholic beverages. AAA and Budweiser want you to stay safe, and not drink and drive. They are teaming up to bring you the Tow to Go program.

The program takes the driver and their car to safe location within a ten mile radius. It starts Friday morning and runs through Monday at 6:00 am.

The service is confidential, free, and available to both members and non-members of AAA. Tow To Go is not available in Alabama, only in Georgia.

You can call AAA at 855-286-9246.