A Run of Mild Holiday Weather

Columbus and the entire Southeast will get through Christmas this year enjoying some atypical warm weather, and it’s likely we can keep the run going almost to the end of the year.

Last year was the warmest Christmas Day on record in Columbus with a high of 78 degrees, a low of 66º and a mean of 72º. Those extreme temperatures were accompanied by heavy rain, flooding, and severe thunderstorms that made December 2015 by far the wettest and warmest on record in the city. This year we won’t have the wet weather nor the storms, but it will again be unseasonably mild for Christmas Day and well into next week.

A major storm with origins in the West will swing out of the Rockies and head through the Plains and toward the upper Midwest over the weekend, producing blizzard conditions in some areas, with snow, wind, freezing rain and sleet likely to affect a wide area. This storm will have no direct impact on our weather, though there will be low rain chances back in the forecast for early next week.

Our next significant chance of rain won’t come our way until possibly next Thursday when a stronger front is expected to intrude on the Southeast.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast