Unemployment numbers down in Metro Columbus

JOB WATCH- New numbers show more people are getting new jobs in Metro Columbus and that’s resulting in a big drop in the area’s unemployment rate.

According to the Georgia Department of Labor, the unemployment rate for November was six percent, that’s down three tenths of a percentage point from October.

Representatives say the rate declined as employers created new jobs and more people went to work.

Since November 2015, the number of jobs increased by 900 to more than 123 thousand.

Most of the job gains came in the service industries, including trade, transportation and warehousing, leisure and hospitality and other services, along with state and local government.

Mark Butler, the Georgia Labor Commissioner has more to say about those job gains.

“Just under 400 individuals were actually able to gain employment in the month of November so that’s good news,” says Butler.

Butler also says, since November 2015, more than 13 hundred jobs were added in Metro Columbus.

In November there were more than 18 hundred new job openings in Columbus. Across the state last month, there were more than 62 thousand new jobs.