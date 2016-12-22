Pair of in-state high school stars join Auburn football

AUBURN, Ala. – Two top-rated in-state high school performers have joined the Auburn football program for the final three days of bowl practice before Christmas, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Tuesday.

Defensive back Malcolm Askew from McAdory High School in McCalla, Ala. and linebacker Kenney “K.J.” Britt from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. both participated in practice before the Tigers break for the Christmas holiday.

“K.J. Britt is a player that we think is going to have a chance to be an outstanding linebacker,” Malzahn said. “He’s got a great family, he’s a great person. Malcolm Askew has a chance to be a very good defensive back. Same thing. Great person. Great family. He really fits in with us. It was good to have those guys out there.”

Malcolm Askew (DB, 5-11, 183, McAdory HS; McCalla, Ala.) Talented athlete projected to play defensive back played at McAdory High School in McCalla, Ala. for coach David Powell … 2016 Region MVP … 2015 second team ASWA all-state … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game participant … played quarterback as a senior … rushed 61 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns … completed 93-175 passes for 1,536 yards and 17 touchdowns … also tallied 11 tackles and one interception on defense … consensus four-star prospect … No. 7 player in state of Alabama according to Rivals … No. 153 nationally … 247’s No. 11 player in Alabama … ranked No. 119 in ESPN300 … ESPN’s No. 3 player in Alabama … helped Yellow Jackets to an 8-4 record and a trip to second round of Class 6A playoffs

Kenney “K.J.” Britt (LB, 6-0, 232, Oxford HS; Oxford, Ala.) Hard-hitting linebacker prospect … played at Oxford (Ala.) High School for coach Ryan Herring … tallied 124 tackles as a senior … added 17.0 TFL including five sacks … added one interception … 2015 first team ASWA all-state honoree … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game participant … four-star inside linebacker according to 247, Rivals and ESPN … No. 5 in state of Alabama according to Rivals … No. 104 nationally … helped team to a 10-1 record and a region title in 2016 along with a playoff berth