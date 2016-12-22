News 3 Exclusive Video: local child’s dying wish is to meet Cam Newton

News 3 Exclusive- One teacher is doing her part to grant the 10-year-old child’s dying wish to meet NFL quarterback, Cam Newton.

“It was very hard leaving today knowing that it could be the last time I saw him ,” says Courtney Cooper, P.E. teacher at Lakewood Elementary.

She says she has a special connection with young Austin Deckard, who lives with Advanced Pulmonary Hypertension.

Thursday, she paid a visit to her special friend.

“So on the way up here Austin we were talking about if we could meet one person in the world who would you meet? (Austin points at jersey) This guy? Who is that?” Austin: “Cam Newton!”

Panthers player Cam Newton used to wear the number two Jersey when he played for Auburn University.

While meeting with Coach Cooper Thursday she did share some heart-wrenching details with News 3. She says while he would play on the fields, at some points, it would like it was difficult for Austin to get through certain activities. She also says that at some points he would even turn pale. Cooper explains more about what a bad day for Austin is like.

“The medicine makes his bones hurt. Sometimes they give him stuff to make him look sedated and sleep,” says Cooper.

Deckard’s mood was much different Thursday.

He’s recovering at Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

Cooper says she’s working with the Make A Wish Foundation, hoping they’ll be able to reach the NFL superstar, and fast.

“His birthday is in February but he doesn’t have that kind of time. We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle and that he’s still here in February, but you know, the doctors..they just don’t know,” says Cooper.