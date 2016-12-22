Local soldier starts initiative to help youth

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A local Soldier at Fort Benning is doing everything within his power to make sure local young people have the tools to become successful.

U.S. Army Sergeant Scott Peckham founded the Mission First Teen Ready Initiative and he’s collaborating with Boys and Girls Clubs across the valley.

This initiative helps high school juniors and seniors learn life skills that will prepare them for college and their careers.

Business leaders, entrepreneurs, and players from the Columbus Lions have jumped on board.

The program is set to launch in January and they are still looking for volunteers.

