Judge denies Toomer’s suspect request to return to Germany

AUBURN, Al- The man suspected of setting fire to one of the Toomer’s Corner oaks on the Auburn University campus back in September will not be getting back his passport to return to Germany any time soon.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled Jochen Wiest will not be allowed to return to Germany. His lawyer requested Wiest be allowed to go back to his home country in order to earn money as he faces charges in connection to the September 25 fire. However, the judge’s ruling will block it from happening. Wiest’s lawyer says his client cannot make a living in America. The judge, however, fears that Wiest might not return if allowed to leave.

Prosecutors believe that Wiest set fire to the toilet-paper covered oak tree following the Auburn Tiger’s victory over L-S-U in late September. Wiest is charged with criminal mischief; desecration of a venerable object, and public intoxication.