HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Warm & Quiet

Warm for this holiday weekend. Tomorrow afternoon will be over 70°F as well as Christmas Day. Not expecting any rain here through the weekend – just a little cloud cover Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain chances stay slim Monday through Wednesday with our best shot of showers Thursday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures by Friday and this coming weekend.

TRAVEL WEATHER: Snow showers will move over the Rockies (Utah and Colorado extending to Montana) Christmas Eve through Christmas morning. The northeast will also get some snow (but not to the same extent as in the West) Saturday. A wintry mix with ice, gusty winds and snow will move through the Dakotas, Iowa and Minnesota Christmas afternoon through Christmas evening. The Valley and southeast remain mild and warm with no expected issues with travel.







