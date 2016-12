COLUMBUS, Ga.-If you’ve stopped to fill up your gas tank recently, you’ve noticed a jump in gas prices.

According to AAA, gas prices are up almost a quarter compared to this time last year.

Gas prices have increased over the last 21 days, but that won’t stop some drivers from visiting their family over the holidays.

According to the gas-price the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded across the valley ranges from $2.09 to $2.29.