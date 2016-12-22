Dry and Warm for Christmas?

A rather benign weather pattern is taking over the eastern U.S. for about the next week, and it means we’re likely to see well above normal temperatures and only a small chance of rain for at least the next week.

There will be one major winter storm, forecast by models to affect the central states right on Christmas Day. Parts of North and South Dakota are already under a Blizzard Watch for the weekend with the expectation of snow and high winds. East of the system, rain will affect the Midwest and there could be strong thunderstorms in the central Plains.

That storm will be swept north into Canada, with the trailing front weakening and bringing little change in our weather. Temperatures will rise to 70 degrees or higher over the holiday weekend and stay mild well into next week. Our next opportunity for rain will come after Christmas early next week, though chances right now look slim.

