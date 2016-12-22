Alabama continues preparation for College Football Playoff showdown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama football team put in a second consecutive day in full pads during a two-hour session on Wednesday afternoon at the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility.

Wednesday’s workout was the sixth of seven bowl practices before the holiday break and 11 prior to the College Football Playoff Semifinal against No. 4 Washington in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 31. The game will air live on ESPN at 2 p.m. CT, with Joe Tessitore and Todd Blackledge in the booth and Holly Rowe on the sidelines.

The Pac-12 champion Washington Huskies enter the College Football Playoff Semifinal with a 12-1 overall record and an 8-1 mark in conference play. Washington earned its berth in the playoffs following a 41-10 victory over No. 8 Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 2. The Huskies are led by head coach Chris Peterson, who has a 27-13 record in his third season with the program and an 11-year career record of 119-25 at Boise State and Washington.

The Crimson Tide and Huskies will meet for the fifth time in the history of the two schools, with Alabama winning each of the previous four contests. The most recent meeting was in the 1986 Sun Bowl where the Tide came away with a 28-6 victory. This will be the third postseason meeting between the Huskies and the Tide. In addition to the Sun Bowl matchup, Alabama defeated Washington, 20-19, in the 1926 Rose Bowl – the first Bowl appearance in Alabama football history.

Alabama will hold its final pre-bowl on-campus practice on Thursday morning before breaking for the Christmas holiday. The team will report back to Tuscaloosa on Dec. 26 and travel to Atlanta that day.

Earlier on Wednesday, FootballScoop.com announced that Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin had been named the outlet’s Offensive Coordinator of the Year. Kiffin, who was named the head coach at Florida Atlantic University earlier this month, directs a Tide offense that leads the SEC in scoring at 40.5 points per game.

